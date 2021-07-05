Monday Evening Weather Update

LONOKE, Ark. - The debate surrounding body cameras have been rekindled after a 17-year-old in Lonoke County was shot to death by a sheriff's deputy.

The Lonoke County Sheriff says the deputy, Sergeant Michael Davis, did not have his body camera turned on until after shooting Hunter Brittain. Now, everyone from neighbors to legislators are looking at what should be done about the issue of body cameras and how they're used throughout the state.