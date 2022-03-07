Little Rock Ark. – After a very busy Sunday night it would be nice to take a break and have a few quiet days, but that’s just not weather in the Natural State. As fast as one storm exits another storm is moving in… The good news with Tuesday’s system is it won’t bring any major impacts. I can’t say the same for the storm that arrives this Friday…

Tuesday will start cold and quiet, but we will see clouds increasing from the south, and rain will move in shortly after. Tuesday afternoon will feature temperatures in the 40s and 50s with light rain for the southern half of the state. No rain is expected in Northern Arkansas.

Wednesday and Thursday will actually be pretty quiet. High pressure will be in control and bring us sun and temperatures in the 60s.

Friday is where everything changes. A storm will move in from the west. The storm will bring down a lot of cold air with it. On the backside of the storm, it is very likely the rain will turn to snow for Northern and Central Arkansas. For more details on the potential snow click here.

The weekend will start very cold. Temperatures will drop into the 20s for much of Arkansas Saturday morning. We will rebound fast with temperatures getting back into the 60s Sunday afternoon.

Happy Monday! – Meteorologist Alex Libby –> Follow me on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram!