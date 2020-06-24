Morning clouds, afternoon sun

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution
Top Stories
ATU to recognize spring, summer graduates with virtual ceremony
Arkansas Department of Education Commissioner issues update to COVID-19 guidance for schools
Bryant Football Star Earns National Recognition
Video
Saharan dust plume bound for U.S. darkens skies in the Caribbean
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus
Top Stories
Djokovic’s parents defend their son, blame another player
AP source: Rockies star Blackmon tests positive for virus
Filing: Victims deserve ex-quarterback’s concussion funds
Lakers’ Avery Bradley to sit out NBA’s restart in Florida
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution
Morning clouds, afternoon sun
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Jun 24, 2020 / 06:55 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 24, 2020 / 06:55 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Arkansas Department of Education Commissioner issues update to COVID-19 guidance for schools
Independence Co Sheriff’s deputy being investigated after recorded incident with family
Video
Saharan Dust Heading for the United States
Teen Facing up to 20 Years in Prison for Brutal Attack
Video
Central Arkansas school dealing with possible COVID-19 outbreak
Video