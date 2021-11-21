Much cooler temperatures to start the week

We start the week cold. Both Monday and Tuesday will feature near-freezing temperatures in the morning. Highs on Monday will be in the low 50s, while Tuesday temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and low 60s.

As we near Thanksgiving we will see more clouds and the chance for rain. Wednesday we will see warm and breezy conditions with thickening clouds later in the day. Right now Thanksgiving looks wet with another cold front passing through the state.

Cold conditions return late next week. Lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s for Black Friday and into the weekend.

