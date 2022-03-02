LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – High pressure continues to rule our weather. Wednesday we saw temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s across the Natural State.

The warmth and sun continue on Thursday! Temperatures will get into the upper 70s and low 80s with fully sunny skies.

On Friday we will begin to see the effects of our next storm system. There won’t be any rain, but high clouds will roll in from the west. Temperatures remain in the 70s.

This weekend we will begin to see more impacts from the storm. There will be a 20% chance for showers on Saturday with an 80% chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday.

Right now, the main impacts look to be late Sunday night and into Monday. There is also a risk that some of the storms could be severe. For more information on this weekend’s, storms click here.

Early next week will start cooler. Showers and storms should begin moving out Monday morning. Behind the rain will be cooler temperatures. Temperatures Monday won’t get out of the 50s for most Arkansans.

Welcome to meteorological spring! – Meteorologist Alex Libby –> Follow me on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram!