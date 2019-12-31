Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Kidnapping suspect killed after Arkansas officer-involved shooting
Top Stories
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigating car dealership robbery
North Little Rock fire damages nearby church
UAMS educates people about signs of human trafficking, how to save a life
More than 4,000 pounds of Medical Marijuana sold in AR in 2019
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Final drive of regular-season finale featured everything
Top Stories
Ionescu, Cox first two picks in AP WNBA mock draft
Top Stories
The NBA’s East is loaded at the top, and might stay that way
Conference races to heat up this week in the AP Top 25
Robinson leads Tar Heels as Williams gets win No. 879
Corona Centennial (CA) Wins King Cotton Classic Championship
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Santa’s Local Gifts
Home for the Holidays
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
Santa Tracker
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
New Year’s Eve 2019 Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Dec 31, 2019 / 08:15 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 31, 2019 / 08:15 AM CST