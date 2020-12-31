Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Claims for jobless benefits fall to 787,000, down 19,000
Pet food recalled after at least 28 dogs die, 8 sick in US
Video
Video shows California officer punch K-9 during training, witness says he heard dog ‘crying’
Video
500 vaccine doses ‘intentionally’ removed from refrigeration at Wisconsin clinic
Video
Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Gators rattled: No. 8 Oklahoma routs Florida in Cotton Bowl
Top Stories
Hammon first woman to coach NBA team; Lakers beat Spurs
Spurs’ Becky Hammon first woman to direct NBA team
Heat avenge embarrassment, rally to top Bucks 119-108
Cashing in: Rams QB Wolford to make high-profile NFL debut
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Home for the Holidays
Santa’s Local Gifts
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Santa Tracker
Drive On Arkansas
Military Greetings
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
New Year’s Eve Forecast
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Dec 31, 2020 / 06:34 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 31, 2020 / 06:34 AM CST
Trending Stories
Arkansas doctor wipes away cancer patients’ bills totaling $650,000
Video
Inmate found dead at Varner Unit
Arkansas Department of Corrections on “lockdown” due to COVID-19 cases
TV Schedule
Mother and son found dead in Hot Springs apartment