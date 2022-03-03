LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Another day of near-record heat! Thursday we saw temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s across the Natural State. Clouds and eventually rain chances will enter the state in the coming days.

On Friday we will begin to see the effects of our next storm system. There won’t be any rain, but high clouds will roll in from the west. Temperatures remain in the 70s.

This weekend we will begin to see more impacts from the storm. There will be a 20% chance for showers on Saturday with an 80% chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday.

Right now, the main impacts look to be late Sunday night and into Monday. There is also a risk that some of the storms could be severe. For more information on this weekend’s, storms click here.

Next week will start cooler. Showers and storms should begin moving out Monday afternoon. Behind the rain will be cooler temperatures. Temperatures Monday won’t get out of the 50s for most Arkansans.

Cool and dry conditions stick around through Wednesday. Next Thursday temperatures will get back into the 60s ahead of our next potential system.

