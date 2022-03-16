LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sunny skies, and temperatures in the low 70s felt nice Wednesday after two cool and rainy days to start the week. High pressure will keep skies sunny through Thursday afternoon before our next round of storms moves through Thursday night.

Thursday will be nice, just warmer and more breezy than Wednesday. There will be a southerly wind 10-15 mph that will warm temperatures into the mid and upper 70s! But, by the evening hours, we will see high clouds move in from the west ahead of our next storm system.

Storm Prediction Center severe weather risks.

Thursday night is when a line of storms will move through the state from west to east. In Southwest Arkansas, there is a low risk that some of the stronger storms could have damaging hail and winds. That’s why the Storm Prediction Center has that part of the state under a marginal risk for damaging storms.

Friday will be an overall rainy day. There is a risk for a few strong storms early in the morning with lingering showers into the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the 60s.

High pressure in control this weekend!

The weekend is looking beautiful! Both Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s!

Next week we are tracking the potential for more spring storms. It’s too early for specifics, but a powerful system will move through the state late Monday into Tuesday.

