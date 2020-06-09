Rain Gone for Now

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
BACKYARD SPORTS: Hoola Hoopin’ and Basketball Shootin’
Video
Top Stories
Cristobal causes tree to fall on Little Rock home
Video
Cabot Police searching for suspect connected to trailer theft
Gallery
Faulkner County committee to discuss a strict noise ordinance Tuesday night
Video
Person cuts fencing at Faulkner County SPCA in retaliation for dog being taken away
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
The Latest: Wales Rally GB called off amid pandemic
Top Stories
Mike Schmidt recalls 1971 draft, taken 1 spot behind Brett
A plethora for playoffs: MLB proposes up to 16 teams advance
Crowds return: 35,000 fans expected at Super Rugby matches
USWNT wants soccer federation to repeal anthem policy
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
UPDATE: North Little Rock Police identify man injured in Saturday’s officer-involved shooting
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Man shot in North Little Rock on June 2 dies
2
of
/
2
Rain Gone for Now
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Jun 9, 2020 / 06:31 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 9, 2020 / 06:31 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Faulkner County committee to discuss a strict noise ordinance Tuesday night
Video
UPDATE: Victim identified, suspect arrested in connection to 2nd and Cross Street murder Friday night
Video
Garland County authorities investigate deadly shooting
Interactive Radar
Cabot Police searching for suspect connected to trailer theft
Gallery