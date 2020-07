A wet pattern shaping up for Arkansas the rest of this week as a weak cold front approaches and stalls near the State. A disturbance moving along the front brings a around of some showers and a few thunderstorms Wednesday.

A couple of additional round of some showers are likely Thursday and Friday. Total rainfall amounts may be heavy in some spots, especially Northern Arkansas where 1 to 3 inches of rain with locally heavier amounts possible through Friday. Rainfall amounts will generally be less South, although some locally heavier amounts are possible.