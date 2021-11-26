Rain possible for southern Arkansas

We will experience another cold start on Saturday. Temperatures will start at or below freezing and warm into the low 60s in the afternoon. There is a 20% rain chance for the southern third of the state. The rest of us will just see some increasing clouds Saturday afternoon.

Clouds move out early Sunday morning. The afternoon will feature fully sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s.

The warming trend begins Monday. We go from the upper 50s on Sunday to the mid 60s Monday. Then from the upper 60s on Tuesday to the low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Our next rain chance won’t arrive until next Friday.

