Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Romance man found dead in his backyard, White Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating
Video
Top Stories
EMS workers delivering groceries to people in need in Batesville
Video
Stranded cruise ship hit by virus begs Florida for permission to dock
Video
Extroverts (and introverts, too) face quarantine challenges
Video
Company that wanted its workers’ stimulus checks apologizes for ‘ill-advised’ plan
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Top Stories
Crosby, McDavid favorites again in NHLPA annual poll
Top Stories
NFL VP reaches out to prospects about draft participation
MLB extends support to minor leaguers through May
Barcelona won’t reach record revenue because of virus
The Latest: Patrick McEnroe says he has coronavirus
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rain to end March, Sun to start April
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Mar 31, 2020 / 06:29 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 31, 2020 / 06:29 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Family speaks out after Coronavirus death
Romance man found dead in his backyard, White Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating
Video
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor, ADH Secretary to give update on state’s response at 1:30 p.m.
Stranded cruise ship hit by virus begs Florida for permission to dock
Video
Arkansas DFA waives penalty for late registration and renewal for vehicle registration