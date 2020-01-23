Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Paron
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Trial highlights: Democrats roll out case as senators fidget
Top Stories
The Innocence Project, ACLU to release new information, litigation related to execution of Ledell Lee
24 hours in, senators flout quaint impeachment rules
China shuts city of millions to stop spread of deadly virus
Saline County SO: Man sought after attempted assault
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Royals star catcher Salvador Perez to become US citizen
Top Stories
Zion Williamson’s exceptional debut provides Pelicans hope
Top Stories
2 years, 4 operations later, CiCi Bellis back on Slam stage
Williamson’s 22 in debut not enough for Pelicans vs. Spurs
Kyrgios barks, mocks his way to Australian Open’s 3rd round
Collins, Goodwin rally Hawks from 21 down, beat Clips 102-95
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
Mountain View School District
Rainy & Chilly Thursday
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Jan 23, 2020 / 05:55 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 23, 2020 / 05:55 AM CST