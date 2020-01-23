Rainy & Chilly Thursday

A Winter weather advisory remain in effect through tonight mainly for parts of Western and Northern Arkansas where a few pockets of freezing rain and sleet are possible, especially higher elevations. Any additional ice or sleet accumulations will be less than a quarter inch.

A mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain changed to mostly rain across the State during the day. Temperatures as of 9 PM are mainly above freezing in most areas, although temperatures still close to freezing in a few spots North.