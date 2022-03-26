LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This forecast has a little bit of something for everyone. As the title suggests, we will go from chilly to warm to stormy all in the next few days. First the cold…

Sunday will start cold and end cool. Morning temperatures will range from the low 30s in the Northeast to the mid 40s in the Southwest. Northeast Arkansas is under a frost advisory for Sunday morning. Afternoon highs will be about 20° warmer than the morning lows.

Monday will be much warmer. High pressure will move east allowing for a breezy southerly wind to bring temperatures into the mid and upper 70s!

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the forecast. Temperatures will get near 80° with a more humid feel to the air. It will also be windy with mostly cloudy skies. I cannot rule out a brief shower either.

Wednesday is the day to be weather aware. A strong storm system will move in from the west and bring heavy rain and the potential for severe weather. Remember, severe storms mean damaging storms. Damaging winds, damaging hail, and damaging tornadoes are possible.

Since this storm is currently located over the Pacific Ocean, we need more data to come in before nailing down some of the specifics.

Have a great rest of your weekend! – Meteorologist Alex Libby –> Follow me on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram!