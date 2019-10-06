Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Accident closes I-40 West near Ozark overnight
Top Stories
Today, Pulaski County hosted Veterans Benefits Fair
Verizon distributes Thousands of iPads to students at 3 Little Rock middle schools
Contraband drop bag found by Tucker Unit containing drugs and more
Governor Hutchinson’s Weekly Address: Taking Arkansas to the Other Side of the World
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Na shoots 61 and takes lead in Las Vegas
Top Stories
Perine, defense lift No. 10 Florida past No. 7 Auburn, 24-13
Top Stories
Kovacs wins shot put gold at worlds with wife as coach
No. 19 Michigan leans on defense to beat No. 14 Iowa 10-3
Mayor: Deal reached to keep Preakness in Baltimore
Hanging on: US sets past aside, wins men’s 4×100 gold medal
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Saturday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Oct 5, 2019 / 07:16 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 5, 2019 / 07:16 PM CDT