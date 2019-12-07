Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Pine Bluff police: officers fire guns, take 2 into custody, no one injured
Top Stories
Triple Trophy: deer hunting’s trifecta
One killed in fatal crash near Maumelle
UPDATE: Police looking for two suspects wanted in connection to 5-year-old girl shot
Governor’s weekly address: Good news for Arkansas’s No. 1 industry
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Kiffin becomes coach at Ole Miss, steps down at FAU
Top Stories
Maximum Security smokes them in Cigar Mile
Top Stories
Lions, coach, GM fined for violating injury reporting policy
Joshua beats Ruiz on points, reclaims titles in Saudi Arabia
Laughton leads Flyers past Senators 4-3 in chippy game
Doncic scores 28 in 26 minutes, Mavs rout Pelicans 130-84
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Santa’s Local Gifts
Home for the Holidays
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Saturday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Dec 7, 2019 / 05:17 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 7, 2019 / 05:17 PM CST