Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Governor details expectations for COVID-19 in Arkansas
Top Stories
Homicide in North Little Rock, police investigating
Fatal house fire in Dover, Pope County Sheriff’s Office investigating
Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of Health updates public on coronavirus situation in Arkansas
Video
Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas up to 118
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Top Stories
Former Real Madrid president dies from coronavirus
Top Stories
Wells Bayou wins eerie Louisiana Derby at empty track
Duke sophomore point guard Tre Jones declares for NBA draft
Lolo Jones to AP: IOC should shift gears, postpone Olympics
Men’s world hockey championships in Switzerland canceled
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Income tax filing deadline moved to July 15 from April 15
Saturday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Mar 21, 2020 / 07:14 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 21, 2020 / 07:14 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Governor details expectations for COVID-19 in Arkansas
Homicide in North Little Rock, police investigating
Update: 100 cases of coronavirus confirmed March 20 in Arkansas, according to ADH
Video
Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of Health updates public on coronavirus situation in Arkansas
Video
Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas up to 118