Saturday Evening Forecast Update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Saturday Afternoon Update - A significant severe weather outbreak is likely for parts of the South Easter Sunday, including Arkansas. The greatest threat is for South and Southeast Arkansas where the Storm Prediction Center indicates a Moderate Risk ( 4 on a scale of 1-5 ) for severe storms. Though the threat has also increased across the state with much of Arkansas in an Enhanced Risk (3 on a scale of 1-5) and far north/northwest Arkansas in a Slight Risk (2 on a scale of 1-5). Pay close attention to the forecast as we go through the weekend.

As a low pressure system moves over the area, showers and even thunderstorms will develop. Some of those thunderstorms will be capable of becoming strong to severe. The timing of severe storm development looks to be possible between noon and 10 p.m. Sunday.