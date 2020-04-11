Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Severe Weather Likely Easter Sunday
Video
Top Stories
Small child dies in accident in Hot Springs
Cuomo: The curve is ‘continuing to flatten’
Video
With the crowds gone, Sasquatch goes to Anakeesta in Gatlinburg
Video
U.S. surpasses Italy as country with the most coronavirus-related deaths
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Top Stories
Mason Jones Isn’t Worried About Preparing for NBA While Quarantined
Video
Top Stories
Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy apologizes for COVID-19 comments
Simon Pagenaud wins IndyCar’s 1st virtual race on an oval
Mississippi State hires Nikki McCray-Penson as women’s coach
40 years later, vote to skip Moscow Games still ‘horrible’
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Yes We’re Open
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Saturday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Apr 11, 2020 / 05:44 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 11, 2020 / 05:44 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Little Rock registered nurse working on the frontlines in New York loses first patient to COVID-19
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Simmons Bank Arena hosts live streaming benefit event
Video
Mississippi churchgoers fined $500 while attending drive-in service