Saturday Evening Forecast Update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Saturday PM Update- A major outbreak of severe weather is possible for parts of the South again this Sunday. Severe storms, including the risk of strong to violent tornadoes will be possible mainly for parts of Louisiana into Alabama, where the Storm Prediction Center now indicates a Moderate Risk area. This rates a 4 on a scale of 1 to 5. The main tornado threat will stay South of Arkansas, however, some strong to severe storms may still be possible for parts of the State.

A couple round of showers and some storms are likely for Arkansas with this approaching system. The first round comes late tonight into early Sunday morning. The severe threat will be low, some heavy downpours and possibly even some small hail will accompany of the storms.