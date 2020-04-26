Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Ark.: 2,909 confirmed cases, according to ADH
Video
Top Stories
No traditional Arkansas high school graduations until after July 1st
The first ever YouTube video was uploaded 15 years ago today
No need to wipe down groceries or takeout, experts say, but do wash your hands
Media reports say North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un dead
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Top Stories
Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully home from hospital
Top Stories
AP Source: NBA facilities will begin to reopen Friday
MLB official thought Manfred would nix Hernández for Series
F1 driver Lando Norris wins in IndyCar iRacing debut
Gonzaga’s Ayayi declares for NBA draft, won’t hire agent
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Yes We’re Open
Arkansas Farm Talk
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Saturday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Apr 25, 2020 / 07:58 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 25, 2020 / 07:58 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Media reports say North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un dead
Update: ASP asking for help finding driver that hit, killed runner in North Little Rock
Video
Patient zero in Jefferson County recovers, gets green light to leave hospital
Video
No traditional Arkansas high school graduations until after July 1st
Severe thunderstorm watch continues for parts of Arkansas tonight
Video