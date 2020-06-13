Saturday Evening Forecast Update

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
FULL INTERVIEW: Razorbacks Land One of the Top Dual-Threat QB’s in the Nation, Lucas Coley
Video
Top Stories
Fish harvest is a key tool in conservation of resources
Bolivian school teacher gives virtual classes as superhero
Floyd’s death hastens shift in police pop culture portrayals
Free mulch giveaway in Pulaski County
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
Kyle Busch wins trucks race at Homestead
Top Stories
Baseball players say talks futile, tell MLB to order return
FULL INTERVIEW: Razorbacks Land One of the Top Dual-Threat QB’s in the Nation, Lucas Coley
Video
Schauffele leads Colonial over host of stars in tour return
U.S. Soccer president addresses repeal of anthem policy
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Saturday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Jun 13, 2020 / 06:53 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 13, 2020 / 06:53 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Little Rock couple claims State Trooper pointed rifle at them, sends letter to Arkansas State Police
Video
Pine Bluff mall closing, tenants forced to leave by Monday
Video
Nurse and firefighter recovering after being hit on I-430 while helping someone
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar