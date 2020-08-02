Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Coronavirus
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Arkansans receiving mysterious seeds in the mail from China
Top Stories
Isaias downgraded to tropical storm, still threatens U.S. East Coast
Live
LIVE: Dozens of counter-protesters turn out at State Capitol after threats to tear down confederate statues
Live
Coke to debut Coke with Coffee Drinks next year
Video
NASA confirms SpaceX Crew Dragon will splashdown in Pensacola
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Fearless 40
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
George, Clippers rain 3s on Pelicans in 126-103 blowout
Top Stories
Reports: Text to Pac-12 players encourages possible opt-out
Kang survives wild back nine to share lead at Inverness
Bosox LHP Rodríguez out for year, inflamed heart from COVID
Chargers’ Joey Bosa signs $135 million contract extension
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Saturday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Aug 1, 2020 / 07:32 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 1, 2020 / 07:32 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Second stimulus checks: Why your next $1,200 payment isn’t in the mail
Video
Second stimulus checks: Where things stand on $1,200 payments as August begins
Governor Hutchinson’s Weekly Address: The Arkansas access point project
Arkansans receiving mysterious seeds in the mail from China
NASA confirms SpaceX Crew Dragon will splashdown in Pensacola
Video