Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Season Kickoff Preview: State champions Pulaski Academy and Robinson renew rivalry
Video
Terry Thone, wife of Yell County Judge, dies after COVID-19 battle
This NC woman turns 116 today and is the oldest person in the U.S.
Video
Family: Piggott athlete who collapsed during football practice has died
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Fearless 40
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Olympics return to antiquity at the 2004 Athens Games
Top Stories
AP WAS THERE: 2004 Athens Olympics
LEADING OFF: MLB honors 100th anniversary of Negro Leagues
Garcia doubles in 10th, Brewers hand Cubs 1st 2-game skid
Big Ten parents call on league to play; OU has 9 positives
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alerts
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Saturday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Aug 15, 2020 / 08:25 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 15, 2020 / 08:25 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Family: Piggott athlete who collapsed during football practice has died
Walmart announces more than 4,000 stores will move closing times from 8:30 to 10 p.m.
Season Kickoff Preview: State champions Pulaski Academy and Robinson renew rivalry
Video
Parking lot gatherings at UAPB causing safety concerns on campus
Video
Terry Thone, wife of Yell County Judge, dies after COVID-19 battle