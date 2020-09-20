Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Hog wild: U.S. and Texas have ‘out of control’ population of ‘super-pigs,’ expert says
Video
Tropical Storm Beta spurs hurricane worries for Texas
Arkansas state prison inmate charged with killing a county jail guard in 2016 is scheduled for hearing
Man dies, four others hurt after chase in Arkansas County Friday morning, police say
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Pogacar rides to victory at COVID-defying Tour de France
Top Stories
Halep beats Muguruza to reach 3rd Italian Open final
No. 17 Miami runs past No. 18 Louisville 47-34 in ACC opener
Twins clinch 2nd straight playoff spot, beat Mills, Cubs 8-1
Celtics top Heat 117-106, cut East finals deficit to 2-1
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Saturday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Sep 19, 2020 / 07:59 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 19, 2020 / 07:59 PM CDT
Trending Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Man says ‘world just stopped’ after five-month-old daughter found dead on I-30
Video
Arkansas state prison inmate charged with killing a county jail guard in 2016 is scheduled for hearing
UPDATE: Three shot in drive-by shooting near Mabelvale Pike in Little Rock, according to police
Little Rock Southwest cancels two football games due to COVID
Sam Pittman Gives His Thoughts About the Recruiting Dead Period Extended