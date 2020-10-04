Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
‘I’m starting to feel good’: Trump releases 4-minute video from hospital
Video
Gov. Abbott’s closure of mail-in ballot drop-off sites will impact most diverse Texas cities
Cabot reps Arkansas in out-of-state win over Collierville (TN)
Video
Fayetteville burglary turns into kidnapping and capital murder, suspect behind bars
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Astros making noise, Phillies seeking new GM
Top Stories
Lone Star Sadness: Horns, Aggies form Axis of Underachievers
Aaron Boone managing Yankees in family hometown San Diego
Garcia tied for lead going into final round in Mississippi
Jones throws deep, No. 2 Alabama tops No. 13 Texas A&M 52-24
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Saturday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Oct 3, 2020 / 08:43 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 3, 2020 / 08:43 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Hot Springs Auto Body shop says customer refused service because employee was Black
Video
City of Hot Springs employs homeless and those in need to clean up community
Video
Second stimulus checks: How Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis could impact $1,200 direct payments
Pres. Trump’s condition was ‘very concerning’ over the past day, source says
Video
Governor Hutchinson’s Weekly Address: Big News for Computer Science Education in Arkansas