Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Three North Little Rock homes catch fire on Thanksgiving; Family loses everything
Coronavirus update: 2,245 cases added Saturday in Arkansas
Highlights: Bryant wins third straight 7A state title over North Little Rock
Video
Searcy man dies after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning in White County
Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
No. 14 Coastal Carolina holds off No. 8 BYU 22-17
Top Stories
Highlights: Bryant wins third straight 7A state title over North Little Rock
Video
No. 6 Florida runs past Tennessee 31-19
Tuttle, D lift No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 Wisconsin 14-6
Book leads No. 2 Irish past Syracuse 45-21 in home finale
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Home for the Holidays
Santa’s Local Gifts
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Military Greetings
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Saturday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Dec 5, 2020 / 07:46 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 5, 2020 / 07:46 PM CST
Trending Stories
Three North Little Rock homes catch fire on Thanksgiving; Family loses everything
Coronavirus update: 2,245 cases added Saturday in Arkansas
Searcy man dies after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning in White County
US House passes historic bill that would decriminalize cannabis on the federal level
Video
Little Rock restaurants concerned White House dining limits could close their doors
Video