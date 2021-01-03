Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,000 new cases added
Five people hospitalized after Springdale apartment fire early Saturday
Gallery
Arkansas Couple born several minutes apart but in different years shares story
Little Rock woman says she almost died after ‘celebratory shots’ ripped through her apartment on New Year’s Eve
Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Alabama stuns No. 7 Tennessee 71-63 in physical battle
Top Stories
No. 12 Iowa State beats No. 25 Oregon 34-17 in Fiesta Bowl
Young rising star Garcia stops Campbell in 7th round
Kentucky runs for 281, beats NC State 23-21 in chippy Gator
Corral, Ole Miss take down No. 7 Indiana in Outback Bowl
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Home for the Holidays
Santa’s Local Gifts
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Santa Tracker
Drive On Arkansas
Military Greetings
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Saturday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Jan 2, 2021 / 08:50 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 2, 2021 / 08:50 PM CST
Trending Stories
Arkansas doctor wipes away cancer patients’ bills totaling $650,000
Video
Little Rock woman says she almost died after ‘celebratory shots’ ripped through her apartment on New Year’s Eve
Arkansas Couple born several minutes apart but in different years shares story
Arkansas Storm Team
Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,000 new cases added