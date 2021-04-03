Saturday Evening Forecast Update

Some showers build in late morning throughout the afternoon across Arkansas. Pockets of heavier rain, some lightning & thunder tonight. Rain continues into Wednesday morning with clouds & rain clearing by or before noon for northwest Arkansas then shortly after for central AR. Wednesday afternoon will be cooler in the 50s and breezy.

Thursday & Friday mornings start close to freezing, so frost is possible. Afternoons will be sunny in the low 60s to round out the work week.