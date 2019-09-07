Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
The Mel Robbins Show
Top Stories
Traffic accident in Pine Bluff leaves one dead, police say
Top Stories
Shooting in North Little Rock
SouthArk Expo headed to El Dorado, Sept. 7
Firefighters remember 9/11
Saline County landowners burn their way to better habitat
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
No. 1 Clemson, Lawrence dominate 12th-ranked Aggies 24-10
Top Stories
Cubs Báez has a hairline thumb fracture, status uncertain
Top Stories
Falcons’ Julio Jones agrees to 3-year, $66 million extension
No. 7 Michigan holds on to beat Army 24-21 in 2 overtimes
Jimmie Johnson looking for win at Indy to get into playoffs
Harper hand X-rays negative, Phils star still gets day off
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Saturday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Sep 7, 2019 / 06:04 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 7, 2019 / 06:04 PM CDT