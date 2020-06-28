Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Fatal hit and run in Stuttgart, police investigating
Top Stories
Deer hunts within city limits available to hunters in Helena-West Helena
Shooting in North Little Rock leaves one injured, police investigating
Body recovered from Arkansas River in Little Rock, detectives say
AGFC holds virtual roundtable on deer disease
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
AP source: Yankees vs champ Nationals in DC on opening day
Top Stories
Late scratch: Harvick knocks off Pocono from winless list
Williams’ stoppage time goal lifts Courage over Thorns 2-1
Todd matches Johnson’s 61 to take the lead at Travelers
Former NFL, college coach Krueger dies at 90; Bucs’ 1st GM
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Saturday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Jun 27, 2020 / 07:29 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 27, 2020 / 07:29 PM CDT
Trending Stories
List of churches exposed to COVID in the state of Arkansas
UPDATE: Sherwood Police identify victim found dead inside car Thursday
Video
Saharan Dust Reaches Arkansas. Minor Impact to Air Quality
Body recovered from Arkansas River in Little Rock, detectives say
People react to the Little Rock face mask requirement
Video