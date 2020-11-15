Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Provisional ballot count changes lead in Pulaski County legislative race
Former Harding student, Botham Jean, honored with mural in downtown Searcy
Video
Bald Knob City Council looking to revamp social media policy
Video
Salvation Army kicks off 2020 Red Kettle campaign in central Arkansas
Video
Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
No. 20 USC rallies again to beat Arizona 34-30 on late TD
Top Stories
Kelly earns 100th win, No. 2 Notre Dame rolls past BC 45-31
No. 16 Marshall wins 42-14 on plane crash’s 50th anniversary
Dustin Johnson’s pursuers at Masters hardly a Murderers’ Row
Tiger’s quest for sixth Masters title will have to wait
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Saturday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
by:
Hayden Nix
Posted:
Nov 14, 2020 / 07:36 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 14, 2020 / 07:36 PM CST
Trending Stories
Provisional ballot count changes lead in Pulaski County legislative race
Fayetteville man arrested for capital murder, 911 call reveals struggle
Hot Springs Police layout new plan after uptick in violent crimes
Video
Interactive Radar
Arkansas Fish and Game investigating officer’s post critics call racist
Video