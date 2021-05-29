Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Police: Mother of child found alone in North Little Rock located
American Airlines extends suspension of alcohol service: ‘Alcohol can contribute to atypical behavior’
Arkansas NICU nurse killed in ATV accident; community donates to hospital in her name
Video
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Over 900,000 Arkansans fully immunized
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Mitchell scores 29 points, Jazz beat Grizzlies for 2-1 lead
Top Stories
Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 3-2 in OT to force Game 7
Pastrnak has hat trick as Bruins blast Islanders 5-2
Braves OF Ozuna arrested on domestic violence charge
Tatis tying HR in 9th, Myers HR in 12th, Padres beat Astros
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Saturday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
May 29, 2021 / 09:21 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 29, 2021 / 09:21 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Update: Deceased victim identified, police report third injured person in 24th Street shooting
Tatum’s 50 points carry Celtics over Nets 125-119
Update: Police update information after deadly shooting in Little Rock’s Hanger Hill neighborhood
Video
Alexander police officer surrenders to State Police in connection to shooting death of another officer
Video
Special Report: Plans to exhume 1977 Arkansas murder victim’s body are ‘underway’
Video