Saturday Evening Weather Update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Catch the eye-popping plays from one of the biggest 7on7 events not just in Arkansas, but in all the south.

Shootout of the South was held at Pulaski Academy this weekend, Friday being pool play and Saturday being tournament play. Among a 32 teams from multiple states present, Keller (TX) wins the tournament for the first time since 2018, Madison Ridgeland Academy (MS) finishes as runner-ups, and Bryant (AR) wins Saturday's consolation bracket.