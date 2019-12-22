Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Iowa woman said she ran over teen because ‘she was a Mexican,’ police say
Top Stories
Fatal accident near Lonoke County Thursday
UPDATE: 6 dead after fire in downtown Las Vegas motel
Big Rock interchange east-bound 630 traffic standstill
Vehicle shot early Saturday in Little Rock, man injured
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
No. 5 Ohio State outlasts No. 6 Kentucky 71-65
Top Stories
Patriots beat Bills 24-17, win 11th straight AFC East crown
Top Stories
No Kiffin, no problem: FAU rolls past SMU 52-28 in Boca Bowl
Hickson, Calvert lead Liberty past Ga Southern in Cure Bowl
West Florida wins Division II title, 48-40 over Minnesota St
AP Exclusive: Computer plate umps allowed in new labor deal
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Santa’s Local Gifts
Home for the Holidays
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
Santa Tracker
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive in Houston-area home, friend arrested
Saturday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Dec 21, 2019 / 06:55 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 21, 2019 / 06:55 PM CST