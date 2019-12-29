Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
LRPD: Man shot on Stanley Drive, injuries are not life-threatening
Top Stories
Arkansas Wide Receiver Arrested for DWI
Fatal accident kills 2, leaves child in critical condition, police say
VIDEO: Drunk driver crashes into Springfield police cruiser
Small plane crashes in Louisiana, five dead
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Breathtaking: Burrow throws 7 TDs, LSU routs Oklahoma 63-28
Top Stories
Memphis finishes whirlwind stretch with Cotton Bowl loss
Top Stories
No. 19 Kentucky outlasts rival No. 3 Louisville 78-70 in OT
No. 1 LSU’s Burrow’s 7 TD passes ties record for bowl game
Arkansas Wide Receiver Arrested for DWI
No. 13 Penn State tops No. 15 Memphis 53-39 in Cotton Bowl
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Santa’s Local Gifts
Home for the Holidays
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
Santa Tracker
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Saturday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Dec 28, 2019 / 07:59 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 28, 2019 / 07:59 PM CST