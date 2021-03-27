Saturday Morning Weather Update

Showers and storms continue through Arkansas Thursday morning and early afternoon, although coverage continues to lessen. Some storms could be strong to severe in east Arkansas Thursday afternoon with large hail and gusty wind the highest threats. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out over east Arkansas today, although the tornado threat is highest east of the Mississippi River for parts of Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama.

Storms and rain exit the state early evening with a clear and calm night tonight. Sunshine and low 70s Friday.