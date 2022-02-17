The cold front that brought heavy rain and a few thunderstorms is now well off to the east. Behind the front, we are seeing a big drop in temperatures. Cold temperatures will fade quickly this weekend, and next week will be very active.

Friday will be one of the coldest days of the forecast. Temperatures will start in the teens and 20s and only get in the upper 40s for highs! Sunny skies with a north wind 5-10 mph.

We will see a nice rebound in temperatures this weekend. Saturday will start cold, but the temperature warm into the upper 50s by the afternoon. Temperatures will get into the upper 60s Sunday! Both days will have fully sunny skies.

Next week is looking very active. There are chances for rain every day. Monday will be mainly dry, but we could see a few showers in the afternoon. It looks like another round of storms will be possible Tuesday. There is also the potential for wintry weather later in the week. Either way, we will see a lot of precipitation. Models are giving 5″+ to parts of the state!

