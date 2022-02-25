As fast as our last winter storm moved out, our next one will move in! The good news is this one is much weaker and shouldn’t bring many impacts. Also, there is a long stretch of dry and warm conditions in the forecast!

Saturday will be the crummy day this weekend. A weak low-pressure system will move in from the south and bring light rain to Southern Arkansas Saturday morning. It will slowly spread north Saturday afternoon and bring light rain, sleet, or freezing rain to parts of Central Arkansas.

Future radar Saturday evening.

Again, this storm is weak, and will only bring light accumulations. Temperatures will only get into the mid 30s Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be much nicer. We will see clouds clear out in the morning and mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Temperatures will get into the 50s for the first time since Tuesday!

Next week is looking spectacular! Temperatures will get into the 60s Monday and warm into the 70s by Wednesday. High-pressure and mostly sunny skies will persist all week!

Stay warm this weekend! – Meteorologist Alex Libby –> Follow me on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram!