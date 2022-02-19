High pressure has made for a nice and quiet weekend! High pressure will remain in control for one more day, but a storm pattern with severe low-pressure systems will dominate our weather this week.

Sunday will be the day to get outside and enjoy the mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Highs Sunday afternoon will get into the upper 60s and low 70s!

Everything quickly changes starting Monday. Monday afternoon into Tuesday is when we see the first of two storm systems. The biggest impact from this storm will be the potential for severe weather. There is a low risk for severe thunderstorms Monday night and Tuesday.

The second storm will impact Thursday with heavy rain and the potential for wintry weather in northern parts of the state. The biggest threat is ice in the northern third of Arkansas. We will continue to watch this storm because if it tracks a little further south ice could be possible for parts of Central Arkansas.

Ice potential for the second storm that will impact Wednesday and Thursday.

Behind the storm will be another blast of cold air for Friday and next weekend. Temperatures will be in the 20s in the mornings with highs only reaching the low 40s.

Enjoy the sunny Sunday! – Meteorologist Alex Libby