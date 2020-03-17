St. Patrick’s Forecast

Clouds, fog and cool again Tuesday with a stalled front over Northern Louisiana. The front moves through Wednesday with a few showers, but much warmer during the afternoon with highs near 70.

Southwest flow increases Thursday bringing Gulf moisture and warm air into Arkansas. Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely as a cold front approaches from The Plains. Some storms may be strong, however, the severe threat may be tempered by lots of cloud cover and limited instability.