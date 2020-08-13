Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Arkansas teacher goes to extremes to protect family & students
Video
US jobless claims fall below 1 million but remain high
Pine Bluff PD: Two shot multiple times, one killed outside home
Local head coach leaves for long-unsuccessful Hall, begins confident rebuild
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Fearless 40
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
French golfer withdrawn from Celtic Classic as precaution
Top Stories
The Latest: Limited fans allowed for 2 MotoGPs in Italy
NBA sees seven of the eight first-round matchups set
Players kneeling for anthem met with boos before MLS game
George, Leonard lead Clippers past Nuggets for No. 2 seed
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alerts
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Sun today. Rain tomorrow.
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Aug 13, 2020 / 07:44 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 13, 2020 / 07:44 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Man injured in shooting in Little Rock Wednesday night
Video
Exclusive first look at Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff
Video
“White Pride” billboard gains attention again, thousands sign petition for removal
Video
Weather
Pine Bluff PD: Two shot multiple times, one killed outside home