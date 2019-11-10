Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Razorback fans talk about the future of the team
Top Stories
Developing: Three juveniles, one adult shot, Little Rock police are investigating
Tucker’s 3 TDs power Prairie View past UAPB, 37-20
Barry Lunney Jr. in as interim head coach for Razorbacks
Chad Morris Out at Arkansas After a 4-18 record
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Raptors end Lakers’ 7-game winning streak in 113-104 victory
Top Stories
Cook leads Vikings to 28-24 prime-time road win over Cowboys
Top Stories
Winston plays after brother’s death, Spartans win easily
Steelers defense leads way in 17-12 win over Rams
Dolphins cash in on Colts turnovers, earn 2nd straight win
Maggert holes out to win and give McCarron Schwab Cup
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Home for the Holidays
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Sunday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Nov 10, 2019 / 05:19 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 10, 2019 / 05:19 PM CST