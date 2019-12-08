Sunday Evening Forecast Update

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Arkansas Hires Sam Pittman as the 34th Head Football Coach in School History
Top Stories
Arkansas State selected to play in Camellia Bowl
Elderly woman and child killed in residential fire in Scott
Chicago-area rapper Juice WRLD dead after medical emergency
No. 1 LSU to face Oklahoma in Peach Bowl; No. 2 Ohio State to play Clemson in Fiesta Bowl
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
12 of 26 first-year coaches are taking their teams to bowls
Top Stories
Union exec Marvin Miller, Simmons elected to Hall of Fame
Top Stories
KC survives errors, takes AFC West with 23-13 win over Pats
Baseball star Ortiz makes first appearance since being shot
Lock throws 3 TDs in first half as Broncos beat Texans 38-24
Steelers hang on for 23-17 victory over Cardinals
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Santa’s Local Gifts
Home for the Holidays
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Arkansas Hires Sam Pittman as the 34th Head Football Coach in School History
1
of
/
3
Breaking News
Elderly woman and child killed in residential fire in Scott
2
of
/
3
Breaking News
Fayetteville police officer killed behind police department, suspect dead
3
of
/
3
Sunday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Dec 8, 2019 / 05:53 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 8, 2019 / 05:53 PM CST