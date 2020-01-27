Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Paron
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
West Pulaski community divided over city water project
Top Stories
Locals react to Kobe Bryant’s death
Jonesboro police investigating homicide
Jason Caffey remembers Lakers legend Kobe Bryant
Arkansas sports figures react to Kobe Bryant’s death
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Knicks beat Nets as Irving misses game after Kobe’s death
Top Stories
Woods stunned to learn of Kobe Bryant’s death
Top Stories
Jason Caffey remembers Lakers legend Kobe Bryant
Leishman rallies to win Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey
Chen equals Boitano with 4th straight national skating title
In Europe, Kobe Bryant recalled for his ‘Italian qualities’
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Sunday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Jan 26, 2020 / 09:29 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 26, 2020 / 09:29 PM CST