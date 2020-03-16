Sunday Evening Forecast Update

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
First responders take extra precautions against Coronavirus
Video
Top Stories
Arkansas State will transition all classes to online only for rest of semester
Young girls spread a little cheer to great grandmother in long-term care facility
Arkansas governor authorizes public school districts to close Tuesday through the end of Spring break
Video
Governor Hutchinson, Secretary Smith provides Coronavirus update, Arkansas schools will close starting Tuesday
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Top Stories
CDC’s latest guidance could mean no sports for much longer
Top Stories
Minor league players sent scrambling by closed spring camps
Norwegian musher takes lead in Iditarod as finish nears
Brooks Koepka says he won’t be joining Premier Golf League
Titans agree to four-year extension with QB Ryan Tannehill
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
9
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Bismarck School District
1
of
/
9
Closings
Community School-Heber Springs
2
of
/
9
Closings
Dover School District
3
of
/
9
Closings
East End School District
4
of
/
9
Closings
Magnet Cove School District
5
of
/
9
Closings
Maumelle Charter School
6
of
/
9
Closings
Scott Charter School
7
of
/
9
Closings
Searcy Public School District
8
of
/
9
Closings
Sunshine School-Searcy
9
of
/
9
Sunday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Mar 15, 2020 / 09:37 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 15, 2020 / 09:37 PM CDT
Trending Stories
City of Little Rocks gives evening update for COVID-19
16 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arkansas, according to Dept. of Health
One dead, two others hurt in accident in Jefferson County
Current cancellations due to COVID-19 in Arkansas
Live