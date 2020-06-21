Sunday Evening Forecast Update

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Report: Dak Prescott to sign $31 million franchise tag deal, still negotiating long-term contract
Top Stories
Teen dies after shooting in Benton, police investigating
Little Rock police investigating possible murder-suicide
1 man dead, 11 people wounded in Minneapolis shooting
UPDATE: Pine Bluff Confederate statue removed after push from County Judge
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
Faltering restart for Liverpool title charge after shutdown
Top Stories
Horse injured, euthanized after race at Santa Anita
Ryu wins Korea Women’s Open in her return to competition
Belmont winner Tiz the Law eyes ambitious summer schedule
Confederate flags fly outside NASCAR speedway in Alabama
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sunday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Jun 21, 2020 / 04:26 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 21, 2020 / 04:26 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Interactive Radar
Weather
Fatal crash leaves one woman dead, police investigating
Little Rock fire crews rescue boy from ditch
Video
Coronavirus in Arkansas: ADH to issue new guidance for face coverings
Video