Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Coronavirus
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
North Korea declares emergency over suspected virus case
Top Stories
Memphis Sheriff’s Office: Body of missing child found in Mississippi River
State senator pushes for more testing sites in minority communities
Video
Olivia de Havilland, Oscar-winning actress, dies at 104 in Paris
Man dies, two others hurt in ATV accident in Greene County
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Fearless 40
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Virus fears force changes in lineups, plans
Top Stories
Sho No! Angels’ Ohtani doesn’t record out in return to mound
Michael Thompson wins 3M Open by 2 strokes in Minnesota
Dbacks’ Lovullo is first manager ejected in COVID-19 era
Astros’ Verlander out at least two weeks with forearm strain
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sunday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Jul 26, 2020 / 06:25 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 26, 2020 / 06:25 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Report: Walmart, other stores to allow people refusing masks to shop out of concern for employees
Arkansas Crime Watch: Arrests made in NLR homicide, fatal shooting over vegetables, suspect caught on camera destroying coin machine, AR fugitive makes Marshals 15 most wanted list
Video
North Carolina professor set to retire after racist comments found dead weeks after backlash
Video
Coronavirus in Ark.: 38,623 cumulative cases with 401 deaths, according to ADH
Video
Attorney General announces $300,000 lawsuit against Bailey’s Superstore