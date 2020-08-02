Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Coronavirus
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Isaias travelling up east coast of the United States
Live
Top Stories
Researchers diving into COVID-19 effects on recreational fishing
Oxbows natural option for anglers
WATCH LIVE: NASA’s SpaceX crew splashdown
Video
Biologists planting the seeds for future fishing at Lake Monticello
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Fearless 40
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Danielle Kang wins at Inverness in LPGA return to golf
Top Stories
Thomas holds off Koepka to win WGC in Memphis, reclaim No. 1
Keselowski wins in New Hampshire for 3d win since shutdown
Injured Jets in biggest trouble of NHL teams down 1-0
Tatum has 34 as Celtics beat Trail Blazers 128-124
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sunday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Aug 2, 2020 / 06:33 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 2, 2020 / 06:33 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Second stimulus checks: Why your next $1,200 payment isn’t in the mail
Video
Second stimulus checks: Where things stand on $1,200 payments as August begins
Arkansas mom approaches two year anniversary of her son’s death; killer yet to be found.
Video
Weather
Man who helped Jory Worthen escape pleads guilty