Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Thief caught on camera playing guitar inside a Conway music shop after breaking in
Video
LRSD moves forward with in-person classes, teachers union switches to virtual
Man’s body recovered from Lake Dardanelle
Report: Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, 2017
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Kurt Busch ends 0-for-21 skid to finally win at home track
Top Stories
The Finals are set: LeBron, Lakers will meet Butler, Heat
Back to the Finals: Heat oust Celtics, move to title series
LEADING OFF: Ailing players heal up, Yanks back in Cleveland
Pandemic playoffs: Brewers, Astros in despite losing records
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Sunday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Sep 27, 2020 / 08:52 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 27, 2020 / 08:52 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Tennessee man and woman die in accident on I-40
Thief caught on camera playing guitar inside a Conway music shop after breaking in
Video
12 cars broken into in parking garage in downtown Little Rock; 1 rifle stolen
Video
Contact Us
LRSD moves forward with in-person classes, teachers union switches to virtual